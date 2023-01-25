Jersey cervical screening post criticised over wording
- Published
A social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about cervical smear tests has been criticised for not using the word women.
Jersey government's post said "if you are a transgender man, a gender non-conforming person, or assigned female at birth and with a cervix" get a test.
The post has been seen more than three million times, with thousands asking why the word women was not used.
Campaign organisers said they wanted everyone eligible to get a screening.
Psychologist and TV presenter Emma Kenny replied to the tweet "I am not someone with a cervix… I'm a woman! Just refer to me as a woman!", and Olympian Sharron Davies MBE said "the only word left off is woman".
If you are a transgender man, a gender non-conforming person, or assigned female at birth and with a cervix, you can book your free cervical screening today. Contact your GP or Le Bas Centre on 443781. We are working to make it as comfortable as possible for you.— Government of Jersey (@GovJersey) January 23, 2023
#DontPutItOff pic.twitter.com/7E7b9nNeOW
Jersey's senior doctor Prof Peter Bradley said the post was one of four planned for the Don't Put It Off campaign that launched on Monday.
He said: "The campaign itself involved three women and then one transgender man, so we clearly have identified that women are the target here.
"If there is any impression to the contrary, we'd really like to ensure that all women on the island feel very, very welcome coming forward for their cervical screening tests, that's what we really want to happen."
'Disrespected'
Co-Founder of The Diversity Network Kate Wright said the government had "fallen victim" to thinking including the word women in its targeted post would offend other communities.
"What some women found very difficult was that the government used 'females with a cervix' and that made some women feel disrespected, personally it didn't worry me, but I understand genuinely a lot of women felt disrespected," she said.
"It's absolutely fine to include the word women, but I applaud and commend the inclusive intention behind a really important health campaign."
Prof Bradley said: "We know that there are barriers for the transgender community coming forward, so we wanted to make it absolutely clear that if you have a cervix, even if you do not identify as female now, that you are very, very welcome to come forward for your test."
The transgender man, whose picture was used as part of the campaign, said he was pleased to be asked to contribute.
Vic Tanner-Davy described the inclusion of trans people as "a very small part of a much bigger campaign".
"Because your records get changed with the medical practice and your marker is then an M in the medical practices record, you get dropped off the list to be reminded to go for your screening, you don't get the reminders," he said.
