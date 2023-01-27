Drone zone restrictions in place at Jersey explosion site
Drone users have been temporarily banned from flying around the site of the Pier Road explosion in Jersey.
The Director of Civil Aviation ordered a no fly zone to be put in place within 800m (2625ft) of the site.
Experts remain at the site to investigate the cause of the explosion in which ten people died in December.
The temporary restriction was put in place at 16:50 GMT on Thursday and is set to end at 11:59 on 31 March.
The restriction was enforced under article 47 of the Air Navigation (Jersey) Law 2014, which states the necessity of prohibiting flying in the public interest.
