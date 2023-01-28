Coronavirus: Jersey's Covid helpline closes after three years
Jersey's coronavirus helpline has closed as the government continues to wind back pandemic measures.
The service was set up in 2020 to provide advice and help islanders book PCR tests and vaccinations.
It comes after the government announced the end of public PCR testing and weekly Covid-19 data reporting in a series of changes.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said the helpline was a key part of the island's pandemic response.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has worked extremely hard since the helpline launched in 2020," he said.
"They have been instrumental in ensuring islanders were supported through the pandemic."
People can continue to receive coronavirus guidance and make vaccination appointments using the government's Covid-19 website.