Minquiers areas receive special protection status
- Published
Two areas of the Minquiers have been made sites of special interest to help protect Jersey wildlife.
Breeding activities and the nesting of wild birds will be protected in the two areas.
The order will ban lighting a bonfire, letting off fireworks or playing loud music on the offshore reefs from 1 February to 31 August 2023.
Minister for Environment Deputy Jonathan Renouf said it was "our responsibility" to protect seabirds.
He said: "I'm pleased to designate the two key areas of Les Minquiers as Areas of Special Protection under Jersey's Wildlife Law.
"During the spring and summer months the Minquiers welcomes lots of visits from Islanders and tourists so this order should help minimise any human disturbance to ensure the seabirds that nest there are safe and hopefully have a successful nesting season."
The government designated four areas of special protection at Les Ecréhous in 2022 to protect wild birds.
Birds protected by the status include common terns, European shags, great cormorants and great black-backed gulls.
During the nesting season, the following will be banned:
- Entering breeding areas, except in an emergency
- Operating a vessel at a speed of 5 knots or more
- Using or operating an unmanned aerial vehicle, unless authorised by the minister for environment
- Using or operating a laser or discharging a firearm or ceremonial gun
- Bringing a dog onto land unless authorised in writing
- Playing audio recordings of bird song, calls or other sounds that may attract, alarm or disturb a protected wild bird
Chair of the Maîtresse Île Residents Association John Le Gresley said it welcomed the special protection.
He said: "The vast Minquiers reef has two significant but small areas of dry land at high tide that can support nesting bird populations.
"We've had helpful discussions with the department during the drafting stage of the order and believe there is room for positive environmental co-existence between humans and the nesting wildlife at the Minquiers."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.