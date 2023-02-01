Jersey's Empty Homes Service launched to help 'tackle housing crisis'
A scheme aims to bring vacant homes back into use in Jersey.
The Empty Homes Service has been launched by the government to help "tackle Jersey's housing crisis".
The service will help owners unsure of how to bring a property back into use, and also assist those facing specific difficulties.
The service forms part of a six-step plan to make better use of Jersey's housing stock.
Deputy David Warr, the Minister for Housing and Communities, said: "It's clear to me how much people care about this issue - they're sad to see homes lying empty and falling into disrepair, and owners know they're sitting on a wasted resource and want to do something about it.
"Whilst the launch of the Empty Homes Service is an important step forward, it is only one of the things that need to be done to tackle Jersey's housing crisis and there will be more on this over the coming weeks and months."
The service will also work with the community to identify where long-term empty properties exist, why they might be empty, and what can be done to return them to use as quickly as possible.
Islanders can log the location of homes using an online webform or by emailing or calling the service.
The last census in 2021 said at that time about 4,000 out of some 48,600 private dwellings were identified as vacant - just over 8% of the total housing stock.
