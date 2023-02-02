New chief vet appointed in Jersey
Jersey has a new chief veterinary officer after Alistair Breed stepped down from the position in summer 2022.
Susana Ramos has worked as a government vet in Scotland for more than 14 years.
Deputy chief vet, Dr Caroline Terburgh, has been carrying out the role since Mr Breed stood down.
Director of Natural Environment, Willie Peggie, thanked Ms Terburgh who has faced challenges including bird flu and the deaths of more than 100 dairy cows at a local farm.
He said: "Susana has previously provided strategic veterinary leadership to field teams and managers across Scotland and held responsibility for high-level veterinary decisions, policy advising and implementation there.
"She has experience of a number of the issues that we've also been dealing with in Jersey, such as the importation of Ukrainian pets, the response to bird flu outbreaks and post-Brexit border controls."
Ms Ramos said: "I am delighted to take up this opportunity to live and work in Jersey.
"I look forward to working with all islanders in safeguarding animal health and welfare, and supporting the farm and food industry here."
