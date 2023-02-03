Competition watchdog to review shopping habits in Jersey
- Published
A watchdog has launched a study to find out where islanders shop and how much they spend to get a picture of the Jersey's shopping habits.
The Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) has commissioned an independent firm to survey consumers.
Jersey-based 4insight will gather responses via surveys, telephone and email, JCRA said.
Peter Hetherington from JCRA said they aimed to better understand the market.
He added: "This study has been launched at a time when the cost of living is rising, and households are feeling pressure on their budgets."
A draft report is due to be published this summer, with a view to completing the study by 2024, the JCRA said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.