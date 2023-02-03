French ferry service could cut ties with islands
French authorities say they will stop funding a ferry service to Jersey unless an agreement can be reached over travel documents.
Changes as a result of Brexit have meant French passengers to Jersey now have to show passports rather than identity cards.
The Manche Iles Express Ferry says it is losing money as a result.
Jersey's Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Helen Miles, says the problem is caused by UK immigration policies.
The Manche Isles Express ferry is partially funded by the Manche Département to provide sea links between the Channel Islands and Normandy.
The Manche Département President, Jean Morin, said: "If the passport requirement isn't lifted by 01 May, we will have to take a stance.
"I don't see it as an ultimatum, it's a further time limit but we can no longer continue links if we have to show passports for the day."
Mr Morin said there had been discussions with Jersey's external relations minister Philip Ozouf, and Home Affairs were now responsible to find a solution.
He said: "From an immigration perspective over which we had no control it means people who don't have a passport are unable to come to Jersey for the day, so that's causing a problem."
"I am optimistic we can find a solution and mechanism for day trippers to come to Jersey on ferries."
Ms Miles said the problem was caused by UK immigration policies.
She said: "There are obviously some policy and legal arrangements here, we need to co-operate closely with the Home Office and we also need to keep the French in the loop.
"Those negotiations are continuing, this isn't something that can happen overnight so we've got to make sure that we have a scheme that works well."
