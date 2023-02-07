Maintenance grants to increase for Jersey students
Student maintenance grants will increase by 3.8% in September, to support students with the cost of living, says Jersey's minister for children and education.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said it meant students would have up to £1,072 more in September 2023, compared to September 2021.
She urged islanders to apply to Student Finance as soon as possible.
Everyone who receives Student Finance maintenance grants will be eligible.
Deputy Gardiner said: "Student Finance is - for many students - the additional support that enables them to study for a degree, especially those who are studying off-Island.
"I want to make sure that the maintenance grant rises in line with the cost of living, especially for students who are studying independently.
"I will also continue to work with officers to look at the system as a whole, and consider how we can provide the most fair, targeted support going forwards. Any changes will be designed to offer the same level - or more - financial support."
She added: "Changes will also be automatically applied to the grant calculation, so I would urge islanders to apply for student finance as soon as they can."
