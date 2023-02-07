Jersey rowers cross the Atlantic in 54 days
Two Jersey rowers have arrived in Antigua after rowing across the Atlantic in 54 days.
Steve Hayes and Peter Wright completed the challenge of rowing 3,000 miles (4,828 km), surviving bad weather and mechanical problems along the way.
The men departed La Gomera, Canary Islands in December 2022, and arrived in Antigua on Monday.
The men raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan Jersey and Durrell Conservation Trust.
'Exciting and exhilarating'
Mr Wright said it was a challenge from the very beginning.
He said: "I mean the sleep deprivation was one of the toughest things actually, you do 12 or 13 hours of rowing a day.
"[It was] Generally horrific, but equally extremely exciting and exhilarating, it was just everything."
Mr Wright said it was not just mentally challenging, as their boat witnessed some technical problems.
"We had issues with the water maker, a lot of issues... it struggled in rough seas, then we also had issues with our GPS that kept losing satellite signals, our steering system as well needed constant checking with some of the equipment," he said.
Head of fundraising at Macmillan Trust Pam Aubert said its team were "in awe" of the two rowers.
She said: "This feat that Steve and Pete has undertaken this year in aid of us and Durrell really has exceeded anything that any fundraisers ever done for us before.
"Everybody is completely in awe by these two incredible men doing heroic things to raise money."
