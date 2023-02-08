Jersey children speak at United Nations in Geneva
Two Jersey students have spoken about children's human rights at the United Nations in Geneva.
William Highfield, 12 from Grainville School and Tino Banda, 16, of Beaulieu School, addressed a committee of delegates from across the world.
The pair spoke about issues they saw in Jersey such as housing, mental health and justice for young people.
Tino said they had a lot in common with other young people they met during their visit.
"I think we all had the same goal," she said. "Even though we have different living situations and things like that, we're all looking for the same thing, for our government to listen to make changes that will benefit."
Children's commissioner Andrea Le Saint said it was a worthwhile experience for the group.
She said: "They met with children and young people from Northern Ireland, from Wales, from Scotland and they actually attended their own pre-session, a private, closed session with the committee, where they had the opportunity to really speak to them about what are the issues and rights they want their government to take forward."
