Jersey minister Philip Ozouf called to debts court 10 times
- Published
Jersey minister Philip Ozouf has been called to Jersey's Petty Debts Court 10 times in the past five years, the BBC has discovered.
It comes after the deputy stood down from his Financial Services position on Monday in the wake of three recent debt summons being revealed.
Jersey's Magistrates' Court has now confirmed a further history of debt actions Mr Ozouf has faced since 2018.
Mr Ozouf has described all the cases as "private matters", but could not guarantee he does not have any outstanding, unpaid bills.
Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, has previously said ministers must uphold the "highest standards in all aspects of their lives".
She said that while she did know about Mr Ozouf's three most recent Petty Debts cases - two of which had been settled before reaching court - she was unaware of the previous actions brought against him.
Mr Ozouf said: "Those issues are all about private matters which I've always dealt with if they've been late.
"We do have somewhat of an issue in terms of the way that we deal with administration increasingly in a digital world. As somebody who travels a lot, who's always travelled a lot, (I) sometimes might not be aware of a letter - that's not acceptable.
"But as we move to a digital world, it means I need to catch up with my administration, and I can do so now, and I will do so."
Debts cases involving Philip Ozouf since 2018:
- 12 December 2018 - Skyfall Collections as Assignee v P Ozouf - Cassé (closed)
- 6 January 2021 - Parish of St. Saviour v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 13 January 2021 - Signtech (CI ) Ltd v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 24 March 2021 - SGB Hire (Channel Islands) Ltd v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 13 October 2021 - Jonathan Le Maistre Tree Surgery Ltd v P Ozouf - Judgment for the Plaintiff
- 1 December 2021 - Drainway Services Ltd v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 23 February 2022 - Pallot Glass & Glazing Ltd v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 30 November 2022 - Parish of St. Saviour v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 21 December 2022 - Parish of Trinity v P Ozouf - Cassé
- 1 February 2023 - Health plus Ltd v P Ozouf - Adjourned to 1 March 2023
Mr Ozouf was not an elected politician between May 2018 and June 2022.
When challenged on any future debt action which could be brought against him, he could not guarantee that there are no further invoices that he is yet to settle.
"If there are, and I have had oversights, then I've now got a short period of time in order to deal with them and I will deal with them," he said.
"If there have been any other matters which have not been drawn to my attention they will be dealt with in order that I can give the public confidence to serve their interests in the right way."
