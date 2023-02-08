Jersey Zoo pays tribute to 'much loved' otters
- Published
A pair of otters that were "much loved residents" at Jersey Zoo have passed away.
Asian small-clawed otters Bulan and Bintang died at the age of 16 and 17.
Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust said it had been closely monitoring the pair due to kidney problems and their health had deteriorated rapidly.
Bintang arrived in Jersey from Newquay Zoo in 2006, followed by Bulan in 2007 from the Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park.
Dom Wormell, curator of mammals, said: "Over recent months we have been closely monitoring both otters due to kidney problems.
"During a recent veterinary check, it became apparent that their health was deteriorating rapidly, and the prognosis was poor.
"The welfare of our animals is always our priority, so we took the difficult decision to put them both to sleep."
The zoo said they were "much-loved residents" and would be missed by staff, volunteers and visitors.
