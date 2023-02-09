Plane ditched off Jersey after engine failure says AAIB
A light plane that was ditched off the coast off Jersey last year experienced engine failure, a report found.
But the report from the Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) found the cause of the engine failure was unknown as the plane sank and was not recovered.
The accident happened just after 14:00 GMT on 3 November 2022.
The pilot and passenger escaped uninjured after being rescued from the sea off Jersey's south-east coast.
'Everything seemed normal'
According to the report, "everything seemed normal" on the training flight from Jersey Airport as they levelled off at 2,000ft.
However, the engine lost power about 30 seconds later.
The pair on board tried multiple corrective steps - including switching fuel tanks and adjusting the power lever - but these were unsuccessful.
"Unable to maintain altitude it was apparent that they would have to ditch," the report said.
The plane was equipped with a life raft and a "grab" bag which contained a personal locator beacon, investigators said.
According to the report, the aircraft remained upright with the cockpit was water-tight when it hit the water.
The pair exited via the starboard wing, entered their life raft and activated the beacon before the plane sank an estimated three minutes after it ditched.
The duo were rescued by the Jersey Lifeboat about an hour later.
Investigators said the flight took off immediately after refuelling but the possibility of contaminated fuel was considered "unlikely".
The plane had been airborne for about 30 minutes.
