Plans for Fort Regent scrapped by new government
Plans to regenerate Fort Regent have been scrapped by the government.
It confirmed the plans made by the previous council of ministers were now "unfeasible in the current economic climate".
A government survey found islanders did not believe the proposals would be carried out.
Plans included a passenger lift and bridge located at Snow Hill, a new leisure complex and overall improvements to sports facilities.
In the Government Plan for 2023 to 2026, ministers allocated £5m in 2023 and £2m in 2024 to improve facilities at Oakfield and Springfield and to move sports clubs out of Fort Regent.
Director General for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment, Andrew Scate said the government would now look for a more "affordable" plan.
He said: "The work at Springfield is due to be completed and open to the public by the spring, this will see the closure of the gym facilities at Fort Regent.
"The work at Oakfield will commence later this year and once this has been completed it will allow the decant of sports users from Fort Regent."
Sports clubs have already begun moving out of the building in preparation for the work.
"In the meantime, no major building works are being undertaken at Fort Regent and we aren't embarking on further ground enhancements," he said.
