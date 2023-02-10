Jersey records more deaths than births in 2022
More deaths than births were recorded in 2022, according to an annual report.
The Superintendent Registrar published its statement, providing insights into "key life events" for islanders such as births, deaths and civil partnerships.
A total of 835 babies were born in 2022, recorded as the lowest figure since the 1970s.
The number of deaths was at its highest since 1995 as 874 were recorded, and marriages remained "broadly" at the same level at 439.
The most popular Jersey baby name for a boy was Arthur, the same as with 2021, with Willow being the most popular girl name.
Aria and Florence were in the top 10 most popular girls names for the first time, as were Luca, Theodore, Frederick, Finn and Albert for boys.
Superintendent Registrar Claire Follain said: "This latest report gives us insight to key life events across our island and provides us with an interesting indication of social and lifestyle trends and changes in Jersey which are very much in line with the other Channel Islands and the United Kingdom."
