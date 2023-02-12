Event encourages people to see trees in new light
An event aimed at encouraging people in Jersey to see trees "in a new light" and spend more time outside during winter is set to take place.
The Dreaming Trees Project has transformed Howard Davis Park using lights and sounds in its first illuminations event.
The project takes place until next Sunday to encourage islanders to learn more about trees.
Images sent in by local children will also be projected on Howard Davis Hall.
The government said it would teach people about the "international scientific research which explores how trees communicate and share resources".
The event has been organised by the Parks and Gardens team within Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department.
Senior operations manager of parks and gardens Bruce Labey said the event would encourage islanders to literally "look at trees in a new light".
He said: "The science that has been published over the last 20 years about how trees communicate, react intelligently and look after each other is truly spectacular and we wanted to draw attention to that in a fun way.
"Ahead of the illuminations, we have provided schools with free learning packs linked to the local curriculum to share the latest mind-boggling research findings."
The event will run from 18:00 to 21:00 GMT each evening.
