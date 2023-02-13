Call for increase in value of Jersey's gluten-free vouchers
- Published
People with a gluten intolerance in Jersey are calling for an increase in the value of food vouchers to help meet the rising cost of living.
Suzie Parker said people with allergies were paying more than others due to the higher cost of gluten-free food.
The government subsidy is worth about £14 a week.
Deputy Elaine Miller, Minister for Social Security, said it was meant for basic products and "not to subsidise someone's diet across the board".
However, campaigners want the vouchers to keep up with the rate of inflation, which is 12.7% in Jersey.
Ms Parker, who founded the social media group Gluten Free Jersey, said: "It's not a fad, it's a medical need - my condition is controlled by diet, so the importance of it can't be dismissed.
"People with allergies are suffering more with the cost of living.
"You have no choices, you can't just get by."
Milly Deacon, a student from Jersey who studies in the UK, said the cost of gluten-free food was "a lot cheaper" off the island.
"A gluten-free loaf of bread in England is considerably cheaper - it's about £2 - whereas in Jersey it can range from £3 to £4," she said.
She argued the cost of gluten-free products had come down since the introduction of the subsidy in 1991.
"Gluten-free products were very expensive - they were difficult to come by, you had to go to specialist shops to buy them."
She added now "gluten-free products are much more widely available and they have come down in price".
