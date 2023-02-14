Further petty debts cases for Jersey minister revealed
It has emerged that Deputy Philip Ozouf was called to Jersey's Petty Debts Court twice in 2017.
Mr Ozouf, External Relations Minister, resigned his responsibilities for Financial Services earlier this month.
The court, which had already confirmed that 10 actions had been taken against him since the start of 2018, has now revealed further cases.
Asked about the 2017 cases, he referred the BBC to his previous comments about "personal matters" and "oversights".
Jersey's Petty Debts Court said GP surgery Health Plus took action against Mr Ozouf on 23 March 2017 and again on 19 April 2017.
Each case was closed (Cassé) before it was heard in court.
At the time, Mr Ozouf was an elected Senator.
He was not a member of government, having resigned as an assistant chief minister in January 2017 following a critical report into the Jersey Innovation Fund, for which he had been politically responsible.
