Jersey community beach clean box initiative launched
- Published
Boxes containing items needed to carry out beach cleans have been donated to local communities.
The Beach Clean Box initiative has gifted all 12 parishes in Jersey a box containing the basics to carry out a beach clean.
Inside the box, people can find bags, buckets, gloves, a simple first aid kit, a sharps box and a guide.
Plastic Free Jersey founding member Sheena Brockie said all members of the community could access its kits.
She said: "By encouraging people to get involved with a beach clean in their parish, we aim to raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on the local environment, empower people with the tools to do something about it, whilst fostering a sense of community and belonging."
The charity said although they were called Beach Clean Boxes, it hoped they would be used to help clear other areas such as streets, parks, school grounds and country lanes.
Head of Community and Sustainability at the Channel Islands Co-operative Society Carl Winn said the initiative would support the island community and environment.
