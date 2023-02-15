Toxin likely caused Jersey cattle deaths, inquiry finds
- Published
More than 100 cows that died suddenly on a Jersey farm likely had a condition caused by a toxin, a two-month investigation has found.
Susana Ramos, the island's chief veterinary officer, said the animals "most likely" died from botulism.
The illness is characterised by progressive muscle weakness and normally leads to death in cows.
The cattle at Woodlands Farm fell ill and died over the course of a few days in December 2022.
As a precautionary measure, about 33,000 litres (7,260 gallons) of milk collected from across the island was disposed after the unexplained deaths.
The investigation found toxin-producing bacteria on samples of cattle feed.
Even though the tests did not identify a toxin, scientists believe the presence of bacterial spores and the symptoms reported by the farm suggested botulism was the most probable cause of death.
'Extremely sensitive'
Ms Ramos said: "Cattle are extremely sensitive to the toxin, and in most cases it is fatal.
"Botulism is notoriously hard to test for, and diagnosis is often based primarily on the clinical signs and by ruling out other possible causes.
"Despite no toxin being found, there was the presence of bacterial spores, and we believe that these results, coupled with the exclusion of notifiable diseases, and the signs reported at the time at the farm, all combine to suggest botulism as the most likely cause of death."
Botulism had been the main working theory throughout the investigation, Ms Ramos added.
The government, which commissioned the investigation, was informed of the results on Thursday after UK scientists completed their analysis.
Willie Peggie, director of natural environment, said: "We have no reason to believe that there is any further risk to animals, or any risk to the general public."
Jersey Dairy said at the time the deaths were "an isolated incident" and no other farms had been affected.
The government said in January the animal tissue samples confirmed notifiable diseases such as Anthrax and foot-and-mouth disease had not caused the deaths.
Philip Le Maistre, chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, had said farmers were "devastated" by what happened.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.