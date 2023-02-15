Jersey Coastguard reports busiest year since 2016
Last year was Jersey Coastguard's busiest since 2016, according to its annual report.
It said it was called out to 206 search and rescue incidents throughout the year.
Twenty-three people, including tourists and local residents, had to be rescued after being cut off by the tide - an increase on previous years.
The coastguard is planning new campaigns and signs around the coast to try to keep people safe.
Coastguard and Vessel Traffic Service manager, Dan Downey, said: "The warm summer weather saw many islanders and visitors taking to the sea and beaches, resulting in an expected increase in incidents.
"Passenger vessels also returned to pre-pandemic levels. Last year also saw several large-scale search and rescue incidents during which we worked closely with UK and French coastguards, strengthening our relationships and sharing expertise and resources.
"The safe recovery of two people on board a light aircraft which ditched into the sea in November was made possible by our local search and rescue community as well as the working partnerships with neighbouring Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres."
The most common reasons for calling the coastguard for assistance in 2022 were equipment failure (48), people appearing to be in difficulty (27), being cut off by incoming tide (23) and concern for someone's welfare (21).
