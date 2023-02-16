Turkish earthquake: Jersey man travels to Turkey to help family
- Published
A man who lost his aunt and cousin in the Turkish earthquake said survivors need urgent help.
Cuma Dagilan, who lives in Jersey, has travelled to Turkey to help his family and said many people there were living outside in freezing conditions.
It has been 10 days since earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, with a death toll of more than 41,000.
Mr Dagilan said people were in desperate need of basic essentials such as food and warmth.
He added: "It's very cold, people here are very scared.
"They need real help, honestly it's freezing cold in here, it's freezing, it's freezing, and people are really dying here."
Mr Dagilan said those in Pazarcik, Turkey, including his family, were living in very rough conditions.
He said: "Here is really bad, where they are here, is not have a toilet, [there] is no food, no electric and internet is not working all the time here.
"Children are very scared, all people is very very scared, is very hard to live here, especially young children, especially old people,"
'Really needing help'
Mr Dagilan said the tents were "very small" and hosting around 10 to 15 people, and people were waiting for positive news.
"We are needing help here, we really really need help," he said.
Jersey Overseas Aid has donated £150,000 to help survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, with funds going towards the The Red Cross and Crescent's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.
