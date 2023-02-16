Jersey house prices surge to record highs
- Published
Jersey house prices hit record highs in 2022 amid lower turnover and affordability.
The average price of all types of property in Jersey rose by 11% in 2022 compared with 2021, reaching the highest levels ever recorded.
The Jersey House Price Index showed that flats and houses of all sizes became more expensive in 2022.
The mean price of a two-bedroom house sold in the last three months of 2022 was £635,000.
The report also revealed that the number of properties sold in 2022 was 12% lower than in 2021.
That was mainly due to a drop in sales of houses with two or more bedrooms, according to the latest report by Statistics Jersey.
The only property type that saw an increase in sales was one-bedroom flats, which rose by 22% on an annual basis.
The report also included data on private sector rental prices, which increased by 10% in 2022 compared with 2021.