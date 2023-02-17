Teenager arrested following assault in St Helier
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault in St Helier.
The force said there was "an altercation" between two men, who were not known to each other, in an alley leading to the Royal Square at around 02:05 GMT on Sunday.
One man required hospital treatment for cuts to his face and a broken nose after being punched several times.
An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault, and has been released on bail.
The injured man was wearing a grey fitness-style zip top, dark jeans and white trainers, and was accompanied by a female.
The other man was accompanied by a male, who were both described as being in their early 20s, with one wearing a white polo shirt, dark blue jeans, a black body warmer and black trainers.
The police asked anyone who saw the assault take place to contact them.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.