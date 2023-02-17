Jersey teachers reject 7.9% pay increase
- Published
Teachers in Jersey have rejected a pay increase of 7.9% from the government.
Some 79% of those who voted in a ballot said they would take industrial action to get a better offer, with only 5% accepting it.
The States Employment Board offered the same pay rise to civil servants, who accepted the offer.
NASUWT Union leader Marina Mauger said the States of Jersey would have to give teachers a better offer.
Strike 'last resort'
She said: "I think that teachers have finally had enough.
"They've had pay cuts effectively every year since 2008, and I think with the way that the cost of living has gone locally, the time has come where teachers have just said 'no, we can't do this anymore, we can't manage on this salary, we need to be paid what we're worth'."
Ms Mauger said teachers felt due to the recruitment crisis in education, they were doing "lots of extra hours in cover".
The union leader said strike action was "always a last resort".
She said: "I don't think it's very likely at all, I'm very very hopeful, given that we have a new government, that we will get back around the table and work something out."
Negotiations continue
The cost of living in Jersey rose by 12.7% in 2022, marking it the fastest rate rise in four decades.
Minister for Children and Education Deputy Inna Gardiner said negotiations were continuing.
She said: "I know that all parties involved in pay negotiations continue to work closely to reach a resolution.
"Because the issue of pay is between the States Employment Board and teachers, I don't think it is appropriate for me to offer any further comment at this point."
