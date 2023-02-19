Jersey capital St Helier could twin with war-torn Ukrainian town
St Helier, the capital of Jersey, could be twinned with a Ukrainian town that has been shelled by Russian forces.
A vote will take place at the Parish Assembly on Wednesday, which could see St Helier linked with Mykolaiv, a major shipbuilding port in southern Ukraine.
The proposal came from Ukrainians living in Jersey, who wanted to show solidarity with their homeland.
St Helier is hosting a free concert for Mykolaiv at 18:00 GMT on Friday at the Town Church.
Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft, said parishioners had shown "incredible support" for those impacted by the conflict and that the twinning would symbolise their "ongoing connection".
