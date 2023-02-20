St Helier Colomberie crash: Three injured after car mounts pavement
Three people have been left injured after being hit by a car which mounted the pavement in St Helier.
Two men and a woman are being treated in hospital and are in a stable condition after the crash involving a white Toyota Yaris on Colomberie at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday, police said.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, according to Jersey Police.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to contact the Jersey force.
Another man who was hit by the car was not injured, officers added.
