Islanders encouraged to get on their bikes
Islanders are being encouraged to log their cycling journeys and take part in challenges in a new campaign.
The Love to Ride programme has been launched by the Government of Jersey.
Public Health is supporting the idea and encouraging islanders who are able to cycle to get involved.
The campaign points to research showing cycling at a moderate intensity can lift your mood and help improve physical and mental health.
The government said the campaign is in line with one of the key principles of its Sustainable Transport Policy, that reducing motor vehicle journeys will benefit Jersey.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Steve Ahier, said: "Love to Ride is a great initiative which rewards cycling and gets people on their bikes."
Love to Ride is free and allows islanders to create an account to log their cycle journeys, collect badges and take part in challenges to win prizes worth up to £2,000.
The campaign said it also encourages islanders to engage in the community forum and find out more about the local cycling community and opportunities.
The first challenge, Riding into Spring, runs during March and is open to new, infrequent, and regular cyclists.
Jersey has a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has a stated aim of moving away from petrol and diesel vehicles.
