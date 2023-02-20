Jersey charities want government to do more - survey
- Published
A survey focusing on the rising cost of living affecting charities in Jersey has found 55% of organisations want extra government support to "do more".
The Association of Jersey Charities (AJC) said its survey showed the crisis had seen 66% of respondents expecting increased demands for their services.
Of those, 95% were concerned about the impacts on them and the causes they served.
A minister said work was under way to help "the most vulnerable".
The AJC, which has 250 members, said that 88% of the survey's 68 respondents said they expected to see a reduction in fundraising income.
Chairman of the AJC Kevin Keen said the results were "unlikely to surprise our community" and the association would "clearly like to see government do more to support this sector".
The minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said the government was focused on "supporting the most vulnerable in our community".
Mr Morel said profits from the CI Lottery of about £977,000 were being distributed by the AJC and the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) for onward distribution to charities, and that the Jersey Reclaim Fund would "soon allocate £1m to the JCF".
"I hope that these substantial sums will go towards helping Jersey's charities to continue to deliver vital support to those who are in the greatest need," he said.
