St Helier illuminated trees attract more than 30,000 visitors
More than 30,000 islanders attended an illuminated trees event in St Helier.
The Dreaming Trees Project at Howard Davis Park used lights and sounds to encourage islanders to spend more time outdoors in the winter evenings.
It was held from Sunday 12 to Sunday 19 February, and was deemed a "great success" by Jersey's government.
The event was inspired by Dr Suzanne Simard, who has done scientific research into how trees communicate, the government said.
It was organised by the Parks and Gardens team within the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department.
