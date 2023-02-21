Fewer people travelling between Jersey and Guernsey
The number of people travelling between Jersey and Guernsey has plummeted since the pandemic.
Visit Jersey said there were 37,000 fewer arrivals into the island from Guernsey last year compared to 2019.
The travel organisation said there had been a 40% reduction in inter-island journeys.
But Matt Thomas, CEO of the Ports of Jersey, said he was "confident" the island's travel sector can recover.
Mr Thomas told BBC Radio Jersey: "I'm tremendously confident about the long-term opportunities for connectivity for Jersey.
"We forget pre-pandemic we had the best year in more than 30 years."
Harbour plans
Mr Thomas added: "We are getting a lot more sophisticated in how we incentivise and attract airlines to fly here."
A spokesman from regional airline Blue Islands added: "We do try our utmost to keep these prices as realistic and manageable for the market as possible."
Proposals were announced last year to reclaim land on Jersey's waterfront to expand harbour operations.
Ports of Jersey said its multi-million pound plans included creating a new ferry terminal and a larger area for handling freight shipments
Harbourmaster Captain William Sadler said the plans would "enhance the appeal of the harbours and create vibrant community spaces for islanders and visitors to enjoy".
