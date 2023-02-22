Sunken fishing boat off Jersey to be retrieved from seabed
A fishing boat that sank off Jersey after colliding with a freight ferry will be lifted from the seabed.
Three crew were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after the collision off the island's west coast in December.
The bodies of two men have been recovered, with the third man still missing.
The Government of Jersey said the recovery operation would take about six weeks and raising the vessel could provide new evidence for investigators.
Families of the fishermen have welcomed the decision to salvage the vessel.
'Potential best evidence'
The boat sank on 8 December after a collision with the Condor Ferries' Commodore Goodwill.
The bodies of crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were found a week later, with an inquest finding the causes of death as unclear.
Skipper Michael Michieli remains missing, and an independent investigation by police is continuing.
Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said raising the trawler would assist the forensic and overall investigation.
He said: "Raising L'Ecume II will assist with the ongoing police investigation by providing access to potential best available evidence.
"It will also be an important thing to do for the bereaved families and, therefore, there is a humanitarian aspect to raising the wreck."