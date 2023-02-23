L'Ecume II sinking: 'Good progress' in police investigation
- Published
An investigation into the fatal sinking of a fishing boat is making "good progress", Jersey Police have said.
The L'Ecume II sank after after colliding with a freight ferry off Jersey in December.
The bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were found a week later, with skipper Michael Michieli still missing.
On Wednesday, it was announced the trawler would be recovered from the seabed, something officers said would help their investigation.
About 12 full-time officers and staff are involved in the investigation, titled Operation Nectar, with four experienced police investigators brought in from UK forces since the collision on 8 December,
In an update, Jersey Police said half of about 380 lines of inquiry had been completed.
The team has registered about 400 documents and reviewed more than 270 pieces of media, including CCTV footage and photographs.
Family liaison officers are continuing to support the families of Mr Michieli, Mr Baligat, and Mr Simyunn in Jersey and the Philippines.
The police said raising the wreck would "aid the teams with their ongoing work".
The force said there would be "evidential benefits and forensic opportunities for the investigation team".
Senior Investigating Officer Andrew Shearwood said "good progress continues to be made with the investigation".
He added: "Our investigation team will work closely with Ports of Jersey and government over the coming weeks to determine how the raising of the wreck will fit into our investigation timeline."
Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: "At the forefront of our minds is Mr Michieli's family and the fact that he has not yet been found.
"Raising the vessel on humanitarian grounds will hopefully provide some comfort to his family during what has been deeply traumatic period, and will allow investigators access to the best available evidence."