About 250 new homes to be built at former St Helier brewery

Ann Street Brewery
Ann Street Brewery in St Helier will be redeveloped

More than 250 homes will be built on the site of a former brewery in Jersey.

The planning committee approved the proposals to transform Ann Street Brewery in St Helier on Thursday.

Andium, the housing company owned by Jersey States, will redevelop the site into one, two and three bedroom flats.

Deputy David Warr said it was "excellent news", but Deputy Tom Coles, who objected, said apartments were "too small" and "do not provide for quality of life".

