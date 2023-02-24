Thai delegates visit Jersey to learn about policing system
Visitors from Thailand have arrived in Jersey on Friday to learn about the island's policing system.
A delegation from Rangsit University, Thailand, will visit on Monday and Tuesday and will be hosted by Deputy Helen Miles.
They will meet with the police, as well as staff from the probation service and the Attorney General.
Deputy Miles said it was an "exciting opportunity" for a "meaningful partnership".
The delegation will be led by Lt Col Dr Krisanaphong Poothakool, a senior officer in the Royal Thai Police and associate professor at Rangsit University, Thailand.
The visit will form part of an academic research project being undertaken by a PhD candidate living in Thailand who is originally from Jersey.