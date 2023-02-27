Jersey public service internships scheme opens
- Published
Applications have opened for a programme that aims to attract young people to the public service.
The Jersey Public Service Early in Careers programme offers paid internships to people interested in a career in the public sector.
Organisers of the scheme are aiming to secure 50 interns across a range of departments for a six-week placement.
The programme will run across six weeks in the summer from 24 July to 1 September.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said the programme was designed to attract new recruits to the public service.
"These paid internships give islanders an insight into the range of jobs within the public sector," she said.
"I'd encourage any university students - whether studying on or off-island - to consider applying for an internship to gain valuable work experience alongside their studies."
Applications close on 10 March.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.