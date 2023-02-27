Jersey cryptocurrency fraud totals £600,000 in three months
Islanders falling victim to online cryptocurrency investment frauds have reported more than £600,000 in losses in the past three months.
The States of Jersey Police's Joint Financial Crime Unit said scammers had spun "complex webs of deceit" through adverts and fake social media accounts.
People had been contacted using "high-pressure tactics" to convince them to invest in fake schemes, it said.
The force's Faith Shalamon said scammers did not care about victims.
'They ruin lives'
"They target all sectors of society and encourage people to invest life savings in high-risk products without understanding the risks involved," said investigating officer Ms Shalamon.
"They will often discourage their victims from seeking the advice of a third party before investing; they ruin lives and we don't want anyone else to get caught out by them."
The force said scams would typically begin with "friendly telephone calls, WhatsApp messages and emails" providing "authentic documentation and promising high returns on investments with little to no risk".
It had the following tips to help islanders protect themselves:
- Be wary of adverts online promising high returns of investments in crypto assets or crypto asset-related products
- Be suspicious if you are contacted out of the blue about an investment opportunity
- Do not be rushed into making an investment - no legitimate person or firm will pressure you into making an investment or committing to something on the spot - and check the Financial Conduct Authority register and its warning list of firms to avoid
- Seek advice from trusted friends, family members or independent professional advice services, or use a financial adviser
The unit recently dealt with the case of a family who lost £200,000 in life savings to a cryptocurrency investment platform scam.
The victims were convinced to place funds into a cryptocurrency wallet, but when it came to withdrawing their funds, the scammer made them pay fees and charges, threatening them with legal proceedings.
Funds were dispersed and "unlikely to ever be recovered", police said.
The force added: "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is."
