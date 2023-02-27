Jersey assisted dying feedback report delayed by two months
A feedback report into allowing assisted dying in principle in Jersey will be delayed by about two months, the government has confirmed.
Islanders were asked to put forward their views on how an Assisted Dying Service could be delivered in Jersey.
The health minister asked for the findings to be delayed to give more time for scrutiny.
It was set to be published at the end of February, but will now be released at the end of April.
Jersey politicians approved the principle of legalising assisted dying in the island in November 2021, but not how it would be provided.
About 1,300 people and organisations responded to the second phase of the consultation, with 902 people completing the online survey, 206 sending a letter or email and 80 people attending one of the consultation events.
Alongside the findings, Deputy Karen Wilson said the government would publish a revised process for the development of assisted dying legislation.
