Jersey authorities seize meat entering island from Poland
More than 50kg (110lb) of meat has been seized coming into Jersey from Poland.
Jersey Customs and Immigration Service said the products included sausages, cooked hams and minced meat.
The items were in unmarked tins and plastic wrapping, which violates Jersey's law stating meat from the EU must be in the original packaging.
The procedures for importation of animal products into the island are in place to stop the risk of introducing diseases.
It is illegal to bring pork and pork products into Jersey from Europe, unless it is 2kg or less for human consumption in the original unopened packaging and clearly health-marked.
There are also exemptions if it is 2kg or less of pet feed in an unopened manufacturer-sealed package.
