Jersey building contractor declares insolvency
A construction contractor, which has built many of Jersey's buildings, has become insolvent.
Andium Homes confirmed Camerons Ltd was insolvent, and responsibilities at its building site Ann Court would be passed to Roc Construction.
The states-owned company said employees of Camerons and sub-contractors would continue to work on its site.
Camerons had built multiple finance buildings and other buildings during its 66 years.
