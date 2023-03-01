Celtic coin hoard exhibition opens at La Hougue Bie
- Published
A new exhibition displaying Jersey's Celtic coin hoard has opened.
The 'Searching for Jersey's Celts - Unearthing Le Câtillon II the world's largest Celtic Coin Hoard' is at the archaeology gallery at La Hougue Bie.
The Le Catillon II hoard was discovered in the east of the island in 2012, and bought by the government in 2021.
Jersey Heritage's Head of Programmes Morgan Ward said it was excited to open its doors to the public.
"The exhibition is housed in the newly-refurbished archaeology gallery at La Hougue Bie where we have been able to create a wonderful open space to tell the story of the Celts in Jersey and the astonishing coin hoards discovered from their time in the island," he said.
Jersey Heritage said the new exhibition explored what could have led people to bury a hoard of 70,000 coins and jewellery in the island 2,000 years ago.
It said some pieces included had never been on display before, including an array of coins and a unique leather purse - the "only Iron Age example of its kind".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.