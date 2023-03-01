States of Jersey has more than 670 job vacancies
There are 671 jobs vacant within the States of Jersey, the chair of the States Employment Board has confirmed.
New figures show Health and Community Services has the highest number of roles needing to be filled at 267.
More than 8,000 staff worked for the States of Jersey in 2022, which was 1,100 more than in 2018.
The Infrastructure, Housing and Environment department has 147 vacancies with Children, Young People, Education and Skills at 126.
