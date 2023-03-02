Huntington's disease: Jersey woman 'praying for a cure'
A woman from Jersey who inherited a rare genetic condition from her mother has spoken about how it changed her life.
Laura Douglas has Huntington's disease, which is caused by a faulty gene and leads to the progressive loss of brain cells, affecting movement, mood and thinking skills.
Her mother, grandmother and aunt all died from the disease.
Ms Douglas said she wanted to help others in similar situations.
Her mother - who had Huntington's symptoms including slurred speech, mood changes and balance problems - died five years ago.
Her aunt died from the same illness two years ago.
Reflecting on the tragedies, Ms Douglas said: "The family that is left I think we've all kind of stuck together... we just think about the good times - their amazing personalities.
"[We] just laugh in the face of it and pray that one day there will be a cure and it can leave our family.
"But until then we just stay as positive as we can."
'Not alone'
She said a good support network was vital for people who have rare conditions.
"Know that you are not alone," she said.
"I know that I spent a lot of my childhood and teenage years feeling very alone, annoyed at the world and confused.
"If I had known growing up if there was somebody else out there and there was somebody for me to speak to - I think that would have helped a lot."
Ms Douglas said Muai Thai boxing had also helped her with her mental health.
She will represent Jersey in a boxing event in Guernsey on 15 April.
"It's something I'm really passionate about," she said.
"Muay Thai really helped me with mental health and redirect anything I feel inwards in a positive manner."
