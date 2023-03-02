Facilities to stay open on St Helier waterfront during building work
- Published
Facilities on St Helier's waterfront will remain open during major building work, says the company responsible.
Jersey Development Company previously published its plans for the area, which include 1,000 new homes.
The company says the cinema, swimming pool and gym will not be redeveloped until 2029 at the earliest and will remain open while work is ongoing.
However, the town constable believes St Helier has taken its "fair share" of housing the island's population.
A public consultation on the plans will take place in May.
Lee Henry, head of Jersey Development Company, said: "We've got Andium delivering affordable, subsidised housing, but equally the Bridging Island Plan sets out a need for open market housing non-subsidised and that's where we and other private developers are looking to support government in ensuring that those required levels of supply are delivered."
However, St Helier constable Simon Crowcroft, said: "St Helier has got so many people living in it now and we have certainly taken more than our fair share of the responsibility for housing the island's population.
"Now I think it's time to focus on amenity, on green space, on trees, on cultural and sporting opportunities for residents and for islanders as a whole."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.