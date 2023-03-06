Discrimination an issue for Jersey's Portuguese community
- Published
A survey has found 45% of Portuguese people in Jersey feel they have been discriminated against because of their nationality or race.
The results were published in the government's opinion and lifestyle survey for 2022.
The assistant minister for Home Affairs said tackling discrimination was a priority for the government.
Isabel Fritas, from Jersey's Portuguese community, said it was "fact" her community were treated differently.
She said: "At the end of the day Portuguese, English, black, white, Chinese, we're all human beings, we should be all treated the same.
"I don't think there should be a difference but people do treat us differently, that is a fact."
Associate Professor at the University of Southampton Dr Jaine Beswick has studied identity and belonging in Jersey, with a close focus on the Portuguese community.
Dr Beswick said those with Portuguese ethnicity had been "airbrushed out the picture".
She said: "There were a series of complaints a few years ago about the Portuguese aisle in a well known supermarket, people were complaining that people were congregating in this aisle and causing havoc.
"The Portuguese effectively have been airbrushed out of the picture, it's very rare for the tourism industry on the island to make any mention of the multi-lingual, multi-cultural nature of Jersey and I think this is a shame."
Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Louise Doublet said tackling discrimination was a priority for the government.
"I think equality and diversity hasn't been a priority in government for a very long time, but it will be a priority for this government so much so that the portfolio in this area have been moved to home affairs, and the team are going to be tackling this to improve diversity, inclusion and equality in our island," she said.
