States of Jersey owes £6m in unpaid bills to island firms
- Published
The States of Jersey is trying to clear £6m of unpaid bills owed to island companies from before 2022.
Treasury minister Ian Gorst said a new payment system had caused problems in settling invoices.
He said the situation was "clearly unacceptable", but he had brought in 14 extra staff to clear the backlog.
Ministers would not say whether any of the money was owed to the building firm Camerons which has gone into insolvency.
Mr Gorst said the government was "working hard" to resolve problems with the new payment system.
The number of people working on paying invoices had been increased from nine to 23.
He added that the number of overdue invoices was "clearly unacceptable and falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a government, and that suppliers rightly expect of us".
He said: "There will be inevitable issues in the transition to any new payments system, but I am confident that these are now being addressed.
"Whilst the recent delays are not acceptable, I ask suppliers for their patience while we work to resolve them as swiftly as possible."
