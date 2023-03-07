Islanders asked if new homes need parking spaces
People in Jersey are being asked for their opinion on how much space they need to live in - and whether every new home should have its own parking space.
Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf said he wanted to consider how much storage and open space a home should have.
He also said to encourage sustainable transport, developers could be allowed to build homes with no parking spaces.
The two consultations are open until 17 April.
Islanders are being asked to comment on draft supplementary planning guidance available to view on the consultation section of the government's website.
Car-free residential development
The Government of Jersey said policy on space standards for the development of new homes was last revised in 1994 and the new guidance looked to improve the overall size of new homes, paying particular attention to the amount of storage space and private open space.
It would set standards in proportion to the potential number of people who may live in the home.
Policy on parking standards for new homes was last changed in 1988 and the draft guidance suggests in St Helier town centre, there may be circumstances where car-free residential development could be permitted.
Deputy Renouf said: "Given the increasing provision of more compact forms of development, such as one and two bedroom flats, there is a greater need to ensure that islanders can still enjoy good levels of space in their homes.
"These standards will ensure that all homes, regardless of their form, offer a good quality of accommodation and space for people to have a good quality of life."
He added less space provided for parking meant there was a potential for more outdoor space available for residents' enjoyment.
