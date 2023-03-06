Jersey nurses and midwives reject pay offer
Jersey nurses and midwives have rejected a 7.9% pay increase offer from the States Employment Board.
The offer was also rejected by teachers in the island in February, but accepted by civil servants in January.
Members of the unions Royal College of Nursing, Royal College of Midwives and Jersey Nursing Association rejected the offer.
Royal College of Nursing Regional Officer David Cozens said it would not accept a below inflation offer.
He said: "Our members had already indicated to us that they wouldn't be happy with a below inflation pay offer, so this rejection doesn't come as a surprise.
"We are keen to work with the States to come to an offer that members are more likely to accept."
Lee Turner, Unite Health Jersey Nursing Association Convenor and Secretary, said it was keen to work with the States to reach an agreement.
He said: "After surveying our membership about their expectations on the 2023 pay increase expectation in October 2022, they overwhelmingly indicated that the cost living increase would be the bare minimum they would accept.
"The majority of which are aware that the cost of living has now increased significantly since September, so the rejection outcome is what the JNA expected."
Figures released in January found the cost of living in Jersey rose by 12.7% in 2022.
The Government of Jersey has been contacted for comment.
