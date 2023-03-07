Kezia's Fund aims to support young people's mental health
- Published
A fund set up after the death of a 14-year-old girl aims to raise money to support mental health among children and young people and their families.
Kezia Mason took her own life on 7 March 2022 and Kezia's Fund has been set up in her memory.
Fundraising in her name, including events run by friends and her brother Ben, has raised more than £125,000.
Kezia's father Rob Mason said it was important to raise awareness and take a positive from the tragedy.
He said: "It is a rollercoaster, sometimes it's the hardest thing to even get out of bed in the morning.
"It's a case of putting one foot in front of the other and I think you know even within our family we each deal with it in slightly different ways, but this is, it's one positive thing out of a really tragic scenario that we just hope it can save somebody else going through the same scenario."
- If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via the BBC Action Line
The fund has been set up with the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) to support islanders aged five to 25 and their families.
The fund's aim will be to increase and improve mental health and wellbeing provision for young islanders, empower young people to develop their own initiatives to improve mental health for the younger community.
It will also aim to enable young people to take on an active role in the design and delivery of mental health related activities.
CEO of Jersey Community Foundation Anna Terry said it would ensure the fund reached "those that need it most".
She said: "The work that Ben has done to raise money for mental health is remarkable, especially during a time of profound grief.
"It is our sincere hope that, as an island, through early intervention and investment, we can better support our children and young people and ultimately help prevent future tragedy."
Donations to the fund will also be matched on a "pound-for-pound" basis by a private donor up to the value of £15,000.
Organisations have until Sunday 4 June to apply for funding, which will be allocated by Kezia's family and local representatives.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.